Notes On Dani Palmer & Shotzi Following WWE Releases

A new report has a couple of details on Dani Palmer and Shotzi around their WWE releases. Both women’s stars were among the releases over the weekend, and Fightful Select reports that sources they spoke to don’t believe that Palmer will continue in the business. Palmer has reportedly spoken after the release about her “athletic career coming to an end.”

Shotzi is noted to have seen her exit from WWE coming, which is why she prepared the promo she posted late last week to Twitter. She is reportedly excited for what’s next for her and optimistic about her plans.

The report goes on to say that sources in MLW expected that there will be interest from the company in a few of the women that got released.