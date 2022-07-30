wrestling / News

Photos & More Notes on Dark Matches for Last Night’s WWE SmackDown in Atlanta

July 30, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Raquel Rodriguez Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider has some additional details on the dark matches that didn’t make it to air for last night’s SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. The event was held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Before the live FOX TV broadcast, Raquel Rodriguez pinned Shayna Baszler in a one-on-one match. Also, AJ Styles reportedly pinned Happy Corbin after hitting him with the Phenomenal Forearm. The was a dark main event that took place after the show went off the air.

You can also check out some live photos of the Rodriguez vs. Baszler and Styles vs. Corbin dark matches from WWE SmackDown that were posted on Twitter below:

