Photos & More Notes on Dark Matches for Last Night’s WWE SmackDown in Atlanta
– PWInsider has some additional details on the dark matches that didn’t make it to air for last night’s SummerSlam go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. The event was held at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.
Before the live FOX TV broadcast, Raquel Rodriguez pinned Shayna Baszler in a one-on-one match. Also, AJ Styles reportedly pinned Happy Corbin after hitting him with the Phenomenal Forearm. The was a dark main event that took place after the show went off the air.
You can also check out some live photos of the Rodriguez vs. Baszler and Styles vs. Corbin dark matches from WWE SmackDown that were posted on Twitter below:
Shayna Baszler vs Raquel Rodriguez is tonight’s match before #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/hXlCjb2l87
— False Finish on Channelside Sports (@FalseFinishCSN) July 29, 2022
AJ Styles vs Happy Corbin is tonight’s post show dark match #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/sTxuNrdEHa
— False Finish on Channelside Sports (@FalseFinishCSN) July 30, 2022
Hometown dude AJ Styles takes on Corbin in the dark main pic.twitter.com/rZrZqhwtZ1
— Armadillo Dave: SAW DC (@S_ATL_Wrestling) July 30, 2022
