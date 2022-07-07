wrestling / News
Notes for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV
July 7, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Mike Bailey defending the X-Division Championship against Alan Angels will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, PWInisder reports that tonight’s show will have a vignette for a Knockout who is expected to debut soon for the promotion. This wrestler has previously worked overseas.
Lastly, Impact will reportedly promote the Impact matchups for the upcoming Ric Flair final match event starting tonight.
More Trending Stories
- Note On When Ruby Soho Attack on AEW Dynamite Was Filmed
- Wardlow Claims MJF Is ‘Not a Good Person,’ Says He Didn’t Enjoy Working With Him
- Bobby Lashley Says Theory Will Hold Multiple World Titles, Talks US Title Win
- DDP Says His Wife Had to Stop Watching Cody Rhodes’ Hell in a Cell Match, Doesn’t Get Why Cody Was Booed in AEW