Notes for Tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV

July 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling 20 Years Logo D'Lo Brown Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that Mike Bailey defending the X-Division Championship against Alan Angels will open tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Also, PWInisder reports that tonight’s show will have a vignette for a Knockout who is expected to debut soon for the promotion. This wrestler has previously worked overseas.

Lastly, Impact will reportedly promote the Impact matchups for the upcoming Ric Flair final match event starting tonight.

AXS TV, Impact Wrestling, Ric Flairs Last Match

