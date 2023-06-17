wrestling / News
Notes From AEW Collision Premiere, Including Photo of Stage
– A look at the stage setup for AEW Collision has made its way online.
Don’t forget to tune in to #AEW #AEWCollision tonight on TNT! pic.twitter.com/1Srkeon4Es
— Luis (@srekaens_) June 17, 2023
– PWInsider reports that there will be an ROH taping before Collision goes live.
– The lines to get into the arena are long, as are the lines for merchandise. AEW is selling a special ‘I was there’ Second Coming shirt for CM Punk.
– Shad Khan is in attendance. Chris Hero, Jimmy Jacobs and Kevin Matthews are all backstage.
– It’s believed a CM Punk promo will open the show. Speaking of Punk, there have been rumors of a match involving him and KENTA at Forbidden Door.
– There have been CM Punk chants, as you might expect, but some in Chicago have been booing. The crowd is around the 20-30s age range, with few families.
– AEW hyped Fight Forever and ROH Honor Club with videos before the show.
