Notes From AEW Collision Premiere, Including Photo of Stage

– A look at the stage setup for AEW Collision has made its way online.

– PWInsider reports that there will be an ROH taping before Collision goes live.

– The lines to get into the arena are long, as are the lines for merchandise. AEW is selling a special ‘I was there’ Second Coming shirt for CM Punk.

– Shad Khan is in attendance. Chris Hero, Jimmy Jacobs and Kevin Matthews are all backstage.

– It’s believed a CM Punk promo will open the show. Speaking of Punk, there have been rumors of a match involving him and KENTA at Forbidden Door.

– There have been CM Punk chants, as you might expect, but some in Chicago have been booing. The crowd is around the 20-30s age range, with few families.

– AEW hyped Fight Forever and ROH Honor Club with videos before the show.