Notes From Elimination Chamber PPV: Brock Lesnar Chamber Door Smash Was Legitimate, Original Finish For Women’s Chamber Match, More

– PWInsider reports that Brock Lesnar smashing through his Elimination Chamber pod door was not a planned spot. In fact, he managed to smash through a legitimate door, not a staged one.

– It was also noted that the finish of the Women’s chamber match was different than originally intended. The original finish was a double pin, with Bianca Belair getting her shoulder up at the last second. This would have protected Alexa Bliss in her first match back. But it was later decided for Belair to hit her finisher and pin Bliss clean so that she looked stronger heading into Wrestlemania 38 against Becky Lynch.

– Several people in the company were said to be “blown away” by the reaction to Lita at the show.

– Liv Morgan’s ring gear was inspired by Britney Spears’ outfit in the “Oops!…I Did It Again” music video.

– The live audience in Jeddah was late to arrive because of a traffic jam leading to the Jeddah Super Dome. That’s why the crowd seemed smaller at the start of the show. It was sold out in advance, although there was social distancing due to local regulations. It’s believed the attendance was around 15,000 to 20,000.

– The show went off earlier than planned but everything basically ran on schedule.