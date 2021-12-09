Notes From Last Night’s AEW Dynamite at UBS Arena, Attendance Doubles WWE Raw

– PWInsider has some additional notes including early attendance estimates for last night’s edition of AEW Dynamite. The event was held at the UBS Arena in Long Island, New York and marked AEW’s Long Island debut.

Per PWInsider, the event drew slightly under 10,000 people. Sources at the UBS Arena stated that the crowd for Dynamite was about double what WWE drew for the same venue on November 29 for Monday Night Raw. For AEW Dynamite, the UBS Arena had to open the arena’s upper duck and bring in additional staff, guard rails, and more in order to manage the crowd, which was not necessary for Raw. Currently, a return date for AEW at the UBS Arena is reportedly in the planning stages.

Former ECW talent Joel Gertner and Northeast Wrestling promoter Mike Lombardi were also reportedly in attendance at last night’s show. Lombardi has a long history with the Rhodes family.