Notes From WWE Hall of Fame Taping (Spoilers)
March 30, 2021 | Posted by
A new report has some details on the WWE Hall of Fame 2020 Class induction tapings that took place on Tuesday. PWInsider has the following details from the taping which will are as part of the full Hall of Fame special next Tuesday:
* Diana Hart, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Georgia Smith were all in attendance and accepted on behalf of the late Davey Boy Smith.
* The nWo Hall of Fame induction included Sean Waltman alongside Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash.
* Jushin Liger and The Great Khali were not present for the taping.
