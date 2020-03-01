wrestling / News
Notes on Independent Talents Spotted Backstage at AEW Revolution
March 1, 2020 | Posted by
– Bodyslam.net and Cassidy Haynes report tha top independent wrestlers Effy and Mance Warner were backstage at last night’s AEW Revolution.
Warner is said to have visited AEW multiple times, and he did not have an event nearby before Revolution. Effy had wrestled an event earlier in the day for Black Label Pro in Indiana before visiting the AEW event backstage.
As previously noted, Jon Moxley’s wife, WWE broadcaster Renee Young, was also in attendance at the event and shared a ringside photo of her husband winning the AEW World title.
Revolution was held last night at the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. It was broadcast live on pay-per-view. You can check out 411’s coverage and results from the event RIGHT HERE.
