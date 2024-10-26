– PWInsider has some additional live details from last night’s WWE SmackDown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Digital signs at the venue listed the show as sold out. All the suites were said to be occupied as well during the show. The event reportedly had over 11,000 people in attendance.

– After the TV taping for next week’s show ended, WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes delivered a speech to the New York crowd and thanked them for being such a great crowd through both TV tapings. He also reportedly gave a fan a signed Cody weight belt.

– Last night’s TV segment featuring LA Knight and Nick Aldis reportedly did not air live in the building. Also, before the live broadcast started, WWE played a video showing WWE archivist Ben Brown showing SmackDown memorabilia.

– Also, actor, singer, and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda was in attendance last night and was sitting ringside.