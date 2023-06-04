– PWInsider reports that last night’s WWE Supershow in in White Plains, New York was the highest-grossing WWE event ever in the history of the Westchester County Center. However, it should be noted this was likely due to the price increases on tickets.

It was reported by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter last week that WWE had 3,585 tickets out for the event, and it was a likely sellout with just 121 tickets available. Additionally, PWInsider notes that talents were very accessible at last night’s events, taking photos with fans and signing autographs after matches and while leaving the venue.