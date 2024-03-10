Notes from Last Tuesday’s WWE NXT: Asylum Match Praised, More

– Fightful Select reports that the Asylum match between Dijak and Joe Gacy on last Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT was praised by many backstage. Dijak in particular got a lot of praise for his moonsault from the top of the cage.

– William Regal was not listed for the promo with the No Quarter Catch Crew Promo. The segment will play a “key part” with Charlie Dempsey in the next few weeks.

– Trick Williams wasn’t listed on the rundown or the show, and wasn’t around during the day or for rehearsals. He made a surprise appearance at the end of the show.

– NXt officials were happy to have Asuka and Kairi Sane on the show, but were frustrated that a title match had already been booked for them on next week’s RAW.