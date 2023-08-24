wrestling / News
Notes on Markets Where WWE SmackDown Will be Preempted Due to NFL Preseason Games
August 24, 2023
– PWInsider has an update on the markets where WWE SmackDown will be preempted tomorrow night due to preseason football game coverage. Tomorrow’s Friday Night SmackDown will be preempted in the following markets:
* Jackson, Tennessee
* Fresno, California
* Bakersfield, California
* Chico, California
* Eureka, California
