wrestling / News
Notes on Matches Locally Advertised for WWE Raw in Cincinnati on Jan. 31
November 13, 2021 | Posted by
– During last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown, a commercial ran in he Cincinnati, Ohio market for the upcoming January 31 edition of Raw that will be held in the city at the Heritage Bank Center (via PWInsider). The website is currently advertising six-man tag team match featuring Big E and RK-Bro against Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles and Omos.
Also being advertised for the show is a Raw Women’s Championship match with Becky Lynch against Bianca Belair. Of course the card is subject to change.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Issues Statement Disputing Keith Lee Claim He Paid His Own Medical Expenses
- Tony Khan Draws Controversy For Wanting Credit For NWA Empowerrr, Apologizes To Person He Cut Off
- More On WWE Releasing Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado, Both Asked For It After Main Event Match
- Note On What WWE Told A Top Star About COVID-19 Vaccination