– PWInsider reports that shirts for Roman Reigns, Cody Rhodes, and Rhea Ripley were among the top merchandise sellers for WWE at last night’s Raw in Hartford, Connecticut. Additionally, the show was reportedly very close to being 99% to 100% sold out. WWE even ended up selling partial view sections where the view from the seats would be blocked by the staging of the entrance areas, meaning fans could only see the ring, but not the entrance stage.

Also, the XL Center is said to have not had any empty seats for WWE Raw, save for those that needed to be blocked for production purposes. It was reported last week by The Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the show had 6,730 tickets out.