– PWInsider has an update on names who are backstage tonight at WWE Draft on SmackDown. According to the report, WWE Hall of Famers JBL, Teddy Long, Alundra Blayze (aka Madusa), Torrie Wilson, and former WWE Women’s Champion Michelle McCool.

Additionally, Raw Superstars are backstage tonight, including World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest, Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, The Judgment Day, Katana Chance, Kayden Carter, Tag Team Champion The Miz, The New Day, Dexter Lumis, Piper Niven, Tegan Nox, Sheamus, Bronson Reed, The Creed Brothers, Chad Gable, Nikki Cross, and more.