Notes on Names Backstage at Today’s WWE Crown Jewel 2024

– PWInsider has some additional backstage notes on people who are backstage at today’s WWE Crown Jewel 2024 event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. According to the report, WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman is backstage at today’s event and was sitting in the gorilla position for the opening match, which featured The Bloodline vs. Roman Reigns and The Usos. The Bloodline picked up the win after Solo Sikoa pinned Reigns.

Other names backstage reportedly include Damian Priest and Dragon Lee.