Notes on Names Backstage at WrestleMania 39, SmackDown, & Hall of Fame Ceremony
April 4, 2023
– PWInsider reports that Alexa Bliss was backstage at WrestleMania 39 over the weekend. Another names who were backstage over the course of the weekend were Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar and Buff Bagwell.
– Additionally, PWInsider also reports that Melina was backstage at last Friday’s edition of SmackDown and the WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.
