Notes on Adam Cole’s Contract Status

A new report has some notes on Adam Cole’s current contract status ahead of AEW All Out. As you likely know, Cole is currently a free agent after his WWE contract expired and the company did not come to terms on a new one with him.

According to Fightful Select, WWE sources on Tuesday came off as “less confident” in making a deal with Cole now that he’s a free agent and this is why the company sent out an internal note about him being gone from the company.

Meanwhile, a lot of people online have been speculating that Cole will be joining AEW. That said, as of 5 PM ET the roster had not been informed or told that Cole was signing on board or would be at All Out. This is in contrast to CM Punk, who was not hidden and hung out with talent the day of his debut at AEW Rampage: THe Last Dance. One source did however say that if he did debut at All Out, they would expect Cole to be hidden.

While those in a position of power in AEW usually meet inquiries with a definitive yes or no, asking about Cole has been met with “much more quiet responses.”