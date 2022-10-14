Notes On Backstage Rumors Regarding Identities Of The ‘Wyatt 6’ Group

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some notes on the rumors about the new ‘Wyatt 6’ group that Bray Wyatt is expected to lead now that he’s back in WWE. Wyatt filed to trademark the term back in July and was joined by several characters when he returned at Extreme Rules. There is reportedly a long plan for the group that leads all the way up to Wrestlemania.

According to the WON, these are the rumors for the identities of the members:

* Joe Gacy as Huskus

* Grayson Waller as Mercy the Buzzard

* Alexa Bliss as Sister Abigail

* Erick Rowan as Ramblin Rabbit

* Bo Dallas as The Fiend

There were teased hints for Gacy as Huskus, while the Mercy character “resembled” Waller with a shirt he’d previously worn and a similar height & build.

Sources say some of these are believed to be accurate but “things are up in the air.” Other possibilities are Liv Morgan and The Dyad. Meanwhile, Malakai Black was teased but he has said he is still in AEW so this likely won’t happen.

Either way, the identities should be known within the week.