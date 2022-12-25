wrestling / News
Notes on Ballerina, Camera Man Attacked by Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown
– The Local Competitor account provided some details on the extras on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. JT Energy was the cameraman who was on the receiving end of a Mandible Claw by Bray Wyatt. JT Energy previously appeared on the December 23, 2019 edition of WWE Raw as Travis Horn against Erick Rowan.
Also, the ballerina in the Miracle on 34th Street Fight was Ashley D’Amboise. You can view some clips of their appearances below:
On the new @WWE SmackDown: Who did Bray Wyatt @Windham6 attack?
JT Energy @DJClickNPlay was the cameraman attacked by Bray, who then applied the Mandible Claw on him.
JT previously competed on the 12/23/19 RAW as Travis Horn against Erick Rowan.#WWE #SmackDown #WWESmackDown https://t.co/ZcUaqG4fXS pic.twitter.com/k5PkefLvQZ
— The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) December 24, 2022
— Ashley D'Amboise (@Ashley_DAmboise) December 24, 2022
