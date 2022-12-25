– The Local Competitor account provided some details on the extras on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. JT Energy was the cameraman who was on the receiving end of a Mandible Claw by Bray Wyatt. JT Energy previously appeared on the December 23, 2019 edition of WWE Raw as Travis Horn against Erick Rowan.

Also, the ballerina in the Miracle on 34th Street Fight was Ashley D’Amboise. You can view some clips of their appearances below: