Notes on Ballerina, Camera Man Attacked by Bray Wyatt on WWE SmackDown

December 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bray Wyatt WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

The Local Competitor account provided some details on the extras on last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. JT Energy was the cameraman who was on the receiving end of a Mandible Claw by Bray Wyatt. JT Energy previously appeared on the December 23, 2019 edition of WWE Raw as Travis Horn against Erick Rowan.

Also, the ballerina in the Miracle on 34th Street Fight was Ashley D’Amboise. You can view some clips of their appearances below:

