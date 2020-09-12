Notes on Bound for Glory Being a Live Broadcast, Rumored Matchups (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– PWInsider has an update on the upcoming Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory pay-per-view event set for next month. Per the report, Impact will be broadcasting the card live. While there reportedly was talk of possibly pre-taping the show due to some production miscues with Slammiversary, that ultimately passed very quickly. Ultimately, Impact officials decided that giving the talents the respect of getting to perform on live TV was more important.

Additionally, the report notes that the top two matches for the event are expected to be Eric Young vs. Rich Swann and Deonna Purrazzo vs. Kylie Rae. The Bound for Glory event is slated for October 24.