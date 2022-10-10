Notes On Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW (Possible Spoilers)

Fightful Select has several notes on the early creative plans for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, the first after Extreme Rules. The announced lineup includes:

* WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins

* Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano

* DX 25th Anniversary Reunion

* The Miz birthday celebration

* The Bloodline to appear

– The DX reunion will include glow sticks, shirts and a rubber chicken prank for Gorilla Position.

– Miz’s birthday celebration will include balloons, a special ring carpet, gift boxes, ice sculptures, cakes, champagne and tables. Dexter Lumis will pop through one of the tables to spoof Tommaso Ciampa and Miz’s card/chain/necklace.

– Riddle, MVP and Omos are in the city for the show.