wrestling / News
Notes On Early Creative Plans For Tonight’s WWE RAW (Possible Spoilers)
October 10, 2022 | Posted by
Fightful Select has several notes on the early creative plans for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, the first after Extreme Rules. The announced lineup includes:
* WWE United States Championship: Bobby Lashley (c) vs. Seth Rollins
* Austin Theory vs. Johnny Gargano
* DX 25th Anniversary Reunion
* The Miz birthday celebration
* The Bloodline to appear
– The DX reunion will include glow sticks, shirts and a rubber chicken prank for Gorilla Position.
– Miz’s birthday celebration will include balloons, a special ring carpet, gift boxes, ice sculptures, cakes, champagne and tables. Dexter Lumis will pop through one of the tables to spoof Tommaso Ciampa and Miz’s card/chain/necklace.
– Riddle, MVP and Omos are in the city for the show.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Jon Moxley’s Status Working Indie Promotions, Finishing Up in GCW
- Spoiler On Talents Reportedly Finishing Up With Impact
- Finn Balor on the Finish to WWE Extreme Rules Match With Roman Reigns, Wants to Revisit Match With Reigns
- Sheamus Claims ‘Screwjob’ Against Gunther, Referee Jessika Carr Says Gunther ‘Didn’t Tap’