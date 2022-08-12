Notes On Early Plans For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Fightful Select has several notes on the early plans for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, which could include several spoilers for the show. The only match announced so far is an Intercontinental title match between Gunther and Shinsuke Nakamura.

* Karrion Kross is planned to get his ‘full presentation’ on tonight’s episode, including the hourglass entrance.

* There will be a contract signing between Shayna Baszler and Liv Morgan. Liv Morgan will still sell her storyline injury. At one point, Ronda Rousey was scheduled to be involved.

* There will be a table spot tonight.

* It was noted that “the returns aren’t stopping soon.”

* Others scheduled for the show include Sheamus, Drew McIntyre, the Street Profits and Roman Reigns.