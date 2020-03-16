Notes On Friday’s Episode of Smackdown: Production Described As A ‘Feeling Out’ Process

Fightful has backstage production notes for last Friday’s episode of Smackdown, which was an empty arena show at the WWE Performance Center.

– The show was described as a ‘feeling out’ process and the plan for RAW, as of Saturday, is to have it be a different show than Smackdown was.

– There were a crew of dozens at the Performance Center to prepare everything for the show. Several wrestlers that weren’t even on the broadcast were still brought to the PC. NXt talent that weren’t at the show said they weren’t told if they should show up, if they were allowed or anything like that.

– Video from the Israeli broadcast showed that the action actually stopped during the commercial breaks. Michael Cole is heard asking how everything sounds. Referee switched the tag ropes into different corners and the teams switched too. Triple H referenced them working to an audience that wasn’t there instead of the cameras and said someone should tell them.

– Triple H was originally supposed to have minimal involvement on-screen, butt due to his chemistry and the social media reaction, the change was made on the fly.