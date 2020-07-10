Notes On How WWE Is Approaching Taping Cycle Heading Into Summerslam

WWE’s taping schedule heading into Summerslam was revealed last week, with the PPV event set for August 23 at the Performance Center. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has some notes on how WWE is approaching their tapings this time.

WWE is not planning to do the tapings out of order as they did for Wrestlemania. In that case, they taped Wrestlemania after they taped the RAW and Smackdown after Wrestlemania. They used to do this a long time ago as well, as things were planned far in advance. Even with spoilers not being an issue, it was noted that they “can’t trust themselves” to move forward with plans without changing their minds before a PPV.

Except for August 17, the plan is to keep the RAW, Smackdown and NXT brands separate, as it would limit COVID-19 exposure to just one brand if an outbreak happens again. Of course, the same ‘fans’ are being used for each show. They will all be tested before every taping.