Notes on Identities of The Miz-Force Bodyguards on WWE Raw

– The Local Competitor account has an update on the wrestlers who portrayed The Miz’s security guards, The Miz-Force, last Monday on WWE Raw. Dexter Lumis took them all out before choking out The Miz.

According to Local Competitor, the wrestlers playing the security guards included Michael Richard BLais, Andrew Love, Bobby Schink, Jack Bride, Steven Crowe, and Amanuel. You can view a clip of the segment featuring The Miz-Force below.