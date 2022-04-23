Notes On Impact Wrestling Rebellion: Show Is Officially Sold Out, Tomohiro Ishii Expected To Stick Around, More

– Impact Wrestling has announced that tonight’s Rebellion PPV at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York is officially sold out.

– Fightful Select reports that most of the talent for the event made it in yesterday, but there are still many coming in.

– Tomohiro Ishii is expected to be part of the TV tapings this weekend after the PPV.

– Talent expect that the Slammiversary date and location will be revealed this weekend. There may be a festival related to it.

– Deonna Purrazzo and Moose will be doing a media tour in Cincinnati next week to promote the upcoming tapings in Newport, KY.