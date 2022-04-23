wrestling / News

Notes On Impact Wrestling Rebellion: Show Is Officially Sold Out, Tomohiro Ishii Expected To Stick Around, More

April 23, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Rebellion Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling has announced that tonight’s Rebellion PPV at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York is officially sold out.

Fightful Select reports that most of the talent for the event made it in yesterday, but there are still many coming in.

– Tomohiro Ishii is expected to be part of the TV tapings this weekend after the PPV.

– Talent expect that the Slammiversary date and location will be revealed this weekend. There may be a festival related to it.

– Deonna Purrazzo and Moose will be doing a media tour in Cincinnati next week to promote the upcoming tapings in Newport, KY.

