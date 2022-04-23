wrestling / News
Notes On Impact Wrestling Rebellion: Show Is Officially Sold Out, Tomohiro Ishii Expected To Stick Around, More
– Impact Wrestling has announced that tonight’s Rebellion PPV at the Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York is officially sold out.
.@IMPACTWRESTLING #REBELLION IS SOLD OUT!
You can still join the #Rebellion LIVE TONIGHT at 8pm ET on pay-per-view!
Order on @FiteTV: https://t.co/0QICU3j44A
or https://t.co/ESfGdAQ3Bp#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/mGyw3Lyv8O
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 23, 2022
– Fightful Select reports that most of the talent for the event made it in yesterday, but there are still many coming in.
– Tomohiro Ishii is expected to be part of the TV tapings this weekend after the PPV.
– Talent expect that the Slammiversary date and location will be revealed this weekend. There may be a festival related to it.
– Deonna Purrazzo and Moose will be doing a media tour in Cincinnati next week to promote the upcoming tapings in Newport, KY.
