Notes on Indie Wrestlers in WWE Raw Bachelorette Party Segment

April 12, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Reggie Dana Brooke WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– Per The Local Competitor Twitter account, a number of indie wrestling talents were featured in the Bachelorette Party segment on last night’s WWE Raw. The segment featured Kayla Sparks, Ashley D’Amboise, Leila Grey, Raychell Rose, Miranda Gordy, CPA, and Jah-C.

As noted by The Local Competitor, all seven wrestlers competed in AEW last year. Additionally, Ashley D’Amboise became the fourth wrestler to appear on both Raw and AEW Dark: Elevation on the same night.

D’Amboise was both an extra for the double bachelorette party, and her match with Diamante streamed on last night’s Elevation. You can also see a video for the WWE Raw segment below.

