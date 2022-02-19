Notes on Last Night’s Taped Edition of WWE SmackDown

– As noted, last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown was taped last week in New Orleans, Louisiana due to the WWE crew traveling to Saudi Arabia for tonight’s Elimination Chamber event. PWInsider has some additional notes on last night’s taped TV broadcast.

Michael Cole and Corey Graves reportedly voiced the commentary for last night’s show on Friday (Feb. 18) while they were in Saudi Arabia. WWE reportedly recorded the broadcast commentary this way so it felt less dated in the event of any last-minute changes for Elimination Chamber.

WWE SmackDown broadcaster Pat McAfee was in Hawaii earlier this week and is reportedly slated to return on next week’s show. He also missed the show the week before due to the NFL Super Bowl.