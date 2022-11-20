– Dave Meltzer with F4WOnline.com has more details on the attendance for last night’s AEW Full Gear event. As previously reported, Tony Khan announced early yesterday morning that the live gate for the event officially crossed $1 million. It’s the fourth straight AEW pay-per-view event to do so this year.

According to Meltzer’s report, the event had a final gate of $1,040,000. Also, while the event was announced as a sellout during the broadcast, it was actually just short of one by about 600 seats for a legitimate sellout for the card.

During last night’s media scrum, Tony Khan said the early projections for last night’s show look similar to AEW All Out, which was headlined by CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley. F4WOnline noted that that show did about 140,000 pay-per-view buys. For comparisons, last year’s AEW Full Gear event drew about 155,000 pay-per-view buys.

This show was reportedly not expected to do higher than last year’s Full Gear