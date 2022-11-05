– PWInsider reported the following match order for today’s WWE Crown Jewel event:

* Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar will reportedly open the main card.

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss & Asuka (c) vs. Dakota Kai & IYO SKY

* Steel Cage Match: Karrion Kross vs. Drew McIntyre

* The Judgement Day vs. AJ Styles & Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows

* Omos vs. Braun Strowman

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The Brawling Brutes

* WWE Raw Women’s Championship Last Woman Standing Match: Bianca Belair (c) vs. Bayley

* Bray Wyatt segment is reportedly planned for before the main event.

* WWE Undisputed Universal Championship Match: Roman Reigns (c) w/ Paul Heyman vs. Logan Paul w/ Jake Paul

WWE Crown Jewel 2022 is being held later today at Mrsool Park in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The match will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else. Be sure to tune into 411’s live play-by-play coverage.