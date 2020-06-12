Notes On NJPW Reopening Soon: Foreign Wrestlers May Not Be Back For A While

As we previously reported, NJPW is set to return Monday with the New Japan Cup, a 32-man single-elimination tournament. The winner will get a shot at Tetsuya Naito’s IWGP World and Intercontinental titles on July 12. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the return, including why there is a lack of foreign wrestlers and more.

At this time it’s unknown what NJPW will do for English commentary. There is currently no date set for the English announcers to come to Japan, but it’s possible they could have Kevin Kelly record from home as WWE is doing with Mauro Ranallo and Beth Phoenix.

Of note in the tournament is that there are only two foreign wrestlers: Gabriel Kidd and Zack Sabre Jr. The belief is that it will be months before other foreign talent (such as IWGP US Champion Jon Moxley) can come in. The target date for that is some time in October, but it could be sooner. Bringing a foreigner in would require two weeks of quarantine when they arrive before they are allowed to work. It’s believed that wrestlers like Will Ospreay and Juice Robinson could be back sooner, but they couldn’t be added to the New Japan Cup due to time constraints. Both live in Japan but went to their home countries at the start of the pandemic and haven’t been able to come back yet.

The lack of availability for some talent resulted in fifteen new spots from the original 32 in the cup, including more junior heavyweights than had ever been used.