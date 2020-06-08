Notes On NXT Takeover: In Your House – Michael Hayes Didn’t Know About Dok Hendrix Photo, Inspiration For Tegan Nox and Johnny Gargano’s Gear, More

PWInsider has some notes on last night’s NXT Takeover: In Your House PPV, which you can see below.

– Tegan Nox’s ring gear was inspired by Captain Marvel, while Johnny Gargano was inspired by The Mandalorian.

– Todd Pettengill made his appearances through green screen, as he never left his home in Texas.

– William Regal provided the voice of Lord Alfred Hayes for the ‘promotional consideration’ bit.

– Dio Maddin and Rik Bugez were the wrestlers featured in the WWE Ice Cream bars commercial.

– Triple H had said that he pitched the idea of Michael Hayes cutting his hair to cameo as Dok Hendrix, and Hayes said no. Dok ended up getting a cameo anyway, through a photo inside the house during a Gargano promo. Apparently Hayes wasn’t told.