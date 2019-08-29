Notes on PAC’s Status with AEW Beyond All Out This Saturday

As we previously reported, AEW has announced a match between PAC and Kenny Omega for AEW All Out, with PAC replacing Jon Moxley. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that it’s currently unknown if PAC has signed a long-term deal with AEW, but there are people in the company who say that PAC was not booked for an angle on the show.

There has been discussions to bring PAC in ever since they knew he ws going to lose the Open the Dream Gte title in Dragon Gate. PAC and AEW initially had a five-date deal, which included the match with Hangman Page in England that was released to Youtube. There was an attempt to sign up to a full-time deal but he’s been loyal to Dragon Gate. IF a deal was made, the idea was likely for him to be a surprise deal, but plans had to be changed when Moxley was forced to drop out of the card.

It was rumored that PAC was going to be one of Chris Jericho’s mystery partners on the first episode of AEW on TNT in a six-man tag against Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks. LAX has been speculated for the role as well.