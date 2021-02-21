Notes on Plans for AEW Unrivaled Action Figure Series

– Fightful Select has an updated on the AEW Unrivaled action figure series from Jazwares. Recently there’s been some criticism for the AEW action figures for some of the repeated names and the lack of female stars. Sources within AEW reportedly addressed the issues with the series in the report.

According to AEW sources, “virtually everyone” on the roster was scanned for action figure production at AEW All Out 2019. This was also reportedly done for title name plates, which were apparently produced for all the signed names on the roster at the end of 2019. Additionally, future AEW action figure waves already have plans in place, and certain wrestlers who have inquired on the future waves are aware when they will likely be released.

Thus far the only female talents made for AEW Unrivaled include Riho and Brandi Rhodes. According to Padawer earlier this month via Twitter, “We will absolutely celebrate the incredible roster of women in AEW. It’s been a miss. No excuses. With Unmatched and Unrivaled, we will do better.”

Last month, Jazwares’ Jeremy Padawer unveiled Series 4, which included Santana, Ortiz, Matt Hardy, Sammy Guevara, Cody Rhodes, and Kenny Omega. Meanwhile, Series 5 will feature Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, Adam Page, Kazarian, Scorpio Sky, and Jon Moxley.