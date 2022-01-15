Notes on Producers for Jan. 10 Edition of WWE Raw

– Fightful Select has an update with a listing for the producers assigned to various matches and segments for WWE Raw on January 10. Here’s the producers for last Monday’s show:

* Michael Hayes and Pat Buck produced the Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar confrontation.

* Hayes and Buck also produced Seth Rollins’ promo where he announced that he will face Roman Reigns for the Universal title at the Royal Rumble.

* Kenny Dykstra and Shane Helms produced RK-Bro vs. Alpha Academy for the WWE Raw Tag Team titles. The match featured Alpha Academy beating RK-Bro to capture the belts.

* Joseph Park, aka Abyss, produced Damian Priest and The Street Profits vs. Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, and Apollo Crews.

* Adam Pearce produced the match featuring Omos beating a “local” wrestler. The wrestler was Leo Sparrow.

* Molly Holly produced the Nikki ASH and Rhea Ripley promo segment that saw Nikki ASH turn on Ripley.

* Jamie Noble, aka James Gibson, and Petey Williams handled the AJ Styles vs. Austin Theory match.

* Finally, Tyson Kidd and Shawn Daivari produced the Becky Lynch promo segment and the Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop vs. Liv Morgan Triple Threat match. Doudrop won the match to earn a title shot against Lynch at the Royal Rumble 2022.