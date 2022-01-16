Notes on Producers for Jan. 14 Edition of WWE SmackDown

– Fightful Select on the assigned producers for last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Here are the producers who worked the latest episode:

* James Gibson, aka Jamie Noble, and Shawn Daivari handled The Usos’ promo and the Fatal and Fatal 4-Way No. 1 contenders match.

* Molly Holly produced Aliyah vs. Natalya. The match saw Aliyah pin Natalya in 3.17 seconds and set the record for the fastest win in WWE SmackDown history.

* Adam Pearce produced Sami Zayn’s InZayn segment.

* Jason Jordan oversaw the segment featuring WWE Hall of Famer Lita making her return and confronting Charlotte Flair.

* Joseph Park, aka Abyss, and Kenny Dykstra (aka Kenn Doane) produced Ricochet vs. Sheamus.

* Kofi Kingston vs. Madcap Moss was produced by Shane Helms.

* Finally, Michael Hayes produced the Seth Rollins and Roman Reings confrontation.