wrestling / News
Notes on Producers for Jan. 14 Edition of WWE SmackDown
– Fightful Select on the assigned producers for last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Here are the producers who worked the latest episode:
* James Gibson, aka Jamie Noble, and Shawn Daivari handled The Usos’ promo and the Fatal and Fatal 4-Way No. 1 contenders match.
* Molly Holly produced Aliyah vs. Natalya. The match saw Aliyah pin Natalya in 3.17 seconds and set the record for the fastest win in WWE SmackDown history.
* Adam Pearce produced Sami Zayn’s InZayn segment.
* Jason Jordan oversaw the segment featuring WWE Hall of Famer Lita making her return and confronting Charlotte Flair.
* Joseph Park, aka Abyss, and Kenny Dykstra (aka Kenn Doane) produced Ricochet vs. Sheamus.
* Kofi Kingston vs. Madcap Moss was produced by Shane Helms.
* Finally, Michael Hayes produced the Seth Rollins and Roman Reings confrontation.
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says AEW Should Stop Referencing WWE If They’re Not Willing To Go Head-to-Head, Tony Khan Says Bischoff Is ‘Irresponsible’
- Natalya Has Her Assistant Release Statement After Fastest Loss Ever to Aliyah on WWE SmackDown
- Booker T On Jade Cargill Being Something Wrestling Has ‘Never Seen Before,’ Comparisons To Goldberg
- Lance Storm Says Wardlow vs. CM Punk Made Him Not Care About Punk’s Feud With MJF