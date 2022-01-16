wrestling / News

Notes on Producers for Jan. 14 Edition of WWE SmackDown

January 16, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE Smackdown Roman Reigns Seth Rollins

Fightful Select on the assigned producers for last Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Here are the producers who worked the latest episode:

* James Gibson, aka Jamie Noble, and Shawn Daivari handled The Usos’ promo and the Fatal and Fatal 4-Way No. 1 contenders match.
* Molly Holly produced Aliyah vs. Natalya. The match saw Aliyah pin Natalya in 3.17 seconds and set the record for the fastest win in WWE SmackDown history.
* Adam Pearce produced Sami Zayn’s InZayn segment.
* Jason Jordan oversaw the segment featuring WWE Hall of Famer Lita making her return and confronting Charlotte Flair.
* Joseph Park, aka Abyss, and Kenny Dykstra (aka Kenn Doane) produced Ricochet vs. Sheamus.
* Kofi Kingston vs. Madcap Moss was produced by Shane Helms.
* Finally, Michael Hayes produced the Seth Rollins and Roman Reings confrontation.

