Notes on Producers for Last Night’s Edition of WWE Raw

– Fightful Select has an update on the assigned producers for last night’s edition of WWE Raw and the matchups taped for WWE Main Event before Raw went live on the air:

* Jamie Noble, aka James Gibson, produced The Judgment Day vs. Rey Mysterio & AJ Styles.

* Shane Helms produced Bobby Lashley vs. Mustafa Ali for the US title.

* Jason Jordan produced the Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins confrontation segment.

* Molly Holly produced the Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai match.

* Shawn Daivari produced Johnny Gargano vs. Otis.

* Daivari also produced Braun Strowman vs. Chad Gable.

* The Raw Women’s Championship Contract Signing with Bianca Belair and Bayley was produced by Petey Williams.

* Michael Hayes produced Angelo Dawkins vs. Solo Sikota.

* Williams also produced the main event featuring Alexa Bliss vs. Iyo Sky.

* Jason Jordan produced a match on WWE Main Event featuring Dana Brooke vs. Fallon Henley.

* Meanwhile, Adam Pearce produced Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen vs. Shelton Benjamin and R-Truth, also on Main Event.