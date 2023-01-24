Notes on Producers for Last Night’s WWE Raw XXX Anniversary Show

– PWInsider has a report with the details on the producers for last night’s WWE Raw XXX Anniversary show. The following producers oversaw last night’s card:

* Michael Hayes produced The Bloodline Tribal Court segment.

* Chris Park, aka Abyss, produced the segment featuring Bray Wyatt, LA Knight, and The Undertaker

* Tyson Kidd (aka TJ Wilson) produced the Steel Cage angle. As noted, the scheduled Becky Lynch vs. Bayley match did not go forward as scheduled since the court segment ran long.

* Shane Helms produced the DX segment and also Imperium vs. The Street Profits & Seth Rollins.

* Petey Williams was the producer for Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair’s segment, along with Belair vs. Sonya Deville.

* The Miz and Kevin Owens segment was produced by Jason Jordan.

* Adam Pearce produced Bobby Lashley vs. Austin Theory. The match saw Brock Lesnar make his return and cost Lashley the match.

Last night’s WWE Raw XXX show was held at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and broadcast live on USA Network.