Notes on Producers for Last Night’s WWE SmackDown

– Fightful Select has an update on the assigned producers internally listed for last night’s edition of WWE SmackDown. You cans ee the producers for last night’s first episode of 2023 below:

* Jason Jordan produced the Bloodline and Kevin Owens segment.

* Jamie Noble produced Kofi Kingston vs. Santos Escobar.

* Shawn Daivari was the producer on the Liv Morgan and LA Knight segments.

* Daivari also produced Karrion Kross and Scarlett vs. Madcap Moss and Emma. This was Scarlett’s main roster debut, save for a 2016 squash match against Nia Jax. She had recently been working live events before this matchup.

* WWE Hall of Famer Molly Holly produced Charlotte Flair vs. Sonya Deville.

* Adam Pearce produced Ricochet vs. Top Dolla.

* The main event tag team title match featuring The Usos vs. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus was produced by Jason Jordan.

* A post-show dark match featuring The Street Profits vs. Imperium was also produced by Jason Jordan.

* A dark match featuring Tegan Nox vs. Xia Li was produced by Shawn Daivari

* Bray Wyatt was not in attendance at last night’s show.

* Also, WWE talents backstage were not addressed regarding the Vince McMahon situation or a potential sale of the company.