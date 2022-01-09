Notes on Producers for WWE SmackDown Return to FOX

– Fightful Select has an update on the assigned producers for last Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown on FOX. Last week’s show saw SmackDown returned to the FOX Network with a live TV broadcast.

The show was preempted the previous week due to New Year’s Eve coverage on FOX, so a Best of 2021 special aired on FS1, so the show was back on FOX Network this week. Here are the producers who worked the latest WWE SmackDown episode:

* Tyson Kidd and Molly Holly produced the promo and match segment featuring Charlotte Flair and Naomi.

* Joseph Park, aka Abyss, produced the Happy Talk segment. The Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss vs. The Viking Raiders match was produced by Park and Adam Pearce.

* The opening in-ring promo segment was Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar was produced by Pat Buck and Michael Hayes.

* Pat Buck and Michael Hayes also produced The Usos vs. The New Day main event matchup.

* The Rick Boogs vs. Sami Zayn match was produced by Petey Williams and Jamie Noble, aka James Gibson.

