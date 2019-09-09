Notes On RAW Stars Rumored For Smackdown In Fall Draft (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

HeelByNature.com reports that FOX recently had a video shoot with WWE and Two Birds Films during Summerslam weekend in Toronto. The shoot was done to promote the upcoming move to Smackdown and the photos may spoil certain RAW superstars coming to the blue brand in the upcoming fall draft. As you can see in the photo below, The Miz, Mandy Rose and Randy Orton are already on Smackdown. But Becky Lynch, Rey Mysterio and Alexa Bliss are listed as RAW superstars.

