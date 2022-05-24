wrestling / News
Notes on Raw Superstars Scheduled for Friday’s WWE SmackDown
May 24, 2022 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Raw Superstars Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to be at this Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown. The event is being held on Friday, May 27 at the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas.
WWE.com is also advertising Owens and Rhodes for the event.
