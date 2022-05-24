wrestling / News

Notes on Raw Superstars Scheduled for Friday’s WWE SmackDown

May 24, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WrestleMania Backlash Cody Rhodes Seth Rollins, WWE SmackDown Image Credit: WWE

PWInsider reports that Raw Superstars Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens, and Cody Rhodes are scheduled to be at this Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown. The event is being held on Friday, May 27 at the Simmons Bank Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas.

WWE.com is also advertising Owens and Rhodes for the event.

