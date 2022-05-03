Notes on Recent WWE Live Tour in Europe, Long Travel Day to Raw

– PWInsider has some notes on the recent WWE live European tour. According to the report, several wrestlers who worked the tour had the longest travel day of their careers to make it back to last night’s edition of Raw in time. The last date of the tour was a show at Leipzig, Germany at the QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena on Sunday, May 1.

If there were any problems with flight connections with the talents returning to the US for Raw, WWE would’ve had likely had to rewrite much of the show.

One Superstar who did not wrestle during the European tour was Sheamus. According to the report, this was in order to give Butch more ring time, and it was not due to any type of injury.