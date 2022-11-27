– As previously reported, Johnny Gargano, Karrion Kross, and Scarlett were pulled from working Wrestlecade this weekend in case they ere needed for Survivor Series. Fightful Select reports that WWE provided JBL as a potential replacement to make up for the situation.

It was initially reported that Chelsea Green, who is rumored to be bound for a WWE return, would still work the show. However, she did not make her previously scheduled appearance.

Lastly, Fightful notes that there was “fear” about Julia Hart not making the Ladies Night Out booking scheduled for today as part of Wrestlecade.