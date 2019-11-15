Notes on ROH Stars With Contracts Expiring Soon Including Jeff Cobb, Bandido and More

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more notes on upcoming contracts in ROH that will be expiring soon.

Marty Scurll’s deal will expire on November 30, and there are many who believe he will be headed to AEW. ROH is trying to make an offer to keep him around. There’s also interest from WWE for Scurll to appear on NXT.

Jeff Cobb and Bandido both have contracts coming up, and the biggest deal with them is that they want to work as much with NJPW as possible. It’s believed that a lot of companies have interest in Bandido, although it’s possible he ends up not signing with anyone and becomes a top independent draw, similar to Pentagon and Fenix.

Brody King’s contract is also set to expire in the next few months.