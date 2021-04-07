Notes On Scheduled Runtimes For NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver

NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver is airing on a variety of different platforms starting tonight, and those platforms appear to give us an idea of when the shows will end. The first night of the NXT Takeover event airs tonight on USA Network and Peacock, with night two airing tomorrow just on Peacock in the US. Tonight’s show is scheduled for an overrun on USA that suggests about a three-hour show.

USA Network’s current schedule has night one scheduled for a 10:05 PM ET end and thus a five-minute overrun, while Peacock and WWE Network show a 10:30 PM end spot. Wrestling Inc reports that Rogers shows night one ending at 10 PM, all of which suggests that the show will have at best a short overrun but likely run two hours (plus the one-hour pre-show).

Meanwhile, night two is currently showing an 11 PM end time on Peacock and WWE Network, and 10:15 on Rogers. Tonight’s show on Peacock and Network will not have ad breaks, while the USA Network broadcast will have ads.