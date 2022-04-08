Notes On Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens Turning Into A Match At Wrestlemania

The KO Show segment at Wrestlemania Saturday eventually turned into a match, which had been rumored in the weeks leading up to the show. However it was never promoted as a match and turned into one during the segment. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there had been a plan to promote it as a match, but Steve Austin didn’t want to have a bad match. So instead, it was turned into an “elongated brawl” that would last for several minutes.

However, while training for the segment, Austin felt comfortable enough to have an actual match, which is what happened.

It was also noted that during rehearsals, Austin would stand on the ropes and give the finger as he used to. Producers told him that he couldn’t do that anymore because WWE had changed. So he’d do another take and Austin did what he wanted. He was again told not to do it on the live show, but when that time came, he still did what he wanted.