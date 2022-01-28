wrestling / News
Notes On Talent Backstage At WWE Smackdown
January 28, 2022
A new report has some details on more talent backstage (and not backstage) at tonight’s WWE Smackdown. PWInsider reports that NXT’s Tommaso Ciampa, Io Shirai, Roderick Strong, LA Knight and Dakota Kai are all backstage at tonight’s taping in Kansas City. Kevin Owens is also backstage at the show.
The site also adds that while he was scheduled for this week’s show, Xavier Woods isn’t currently there and there’s been no sign of Drew McIntyre at the show.
Smackdown airs live tonight on FOX.
