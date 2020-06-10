Notes on This Week’s WWE TV Tapings, Who Produced The Backlot Brawl, More

Wrestling Inc reports that WWE taped two weeks of NXT yesterday in order to break up the taping schedule so they aren’t doing four days of tapings in a row. They will tape two weeks of RAW and Smackdown next Monday and Tuesday after Backlash on Sunday.

When taping RAW and Smackdown this past Monday, WWE had top stars from NXT in the crowd along with other NXT talent, but they were kept on the hard cam side. They were also given chairs to sit in while the rest had to stand.

Meanwhile, the Backlot Brawl (Adam Cole vs. Velveteen Dream) at NXT Takeover: In Your House was put together by the same people who produced the Boneyard Yard match (AJ Styles vs. The Undertaker) at Wrestlemania. This includes Michael Hayes, Triple H and Jeremy Borash. While other people had contributions, those three were the main ones in charge between takes, making changes or suggestions.

After Adam Cole took a bump on the windshield, there was a break in filming. As you can see in the match, when he moves from the windshield, the blood has already dried.

The Backlot Brawl didn’t take as long to film as the Boneyard match. Filming started at midnight due to the weather and finished in just under three hours. The Boneyard match, meanwhile, took eight hours to film and the set took a week to build.